Free Practice 1: Charles second, Carlos fourth

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest in the first free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix.

47 laps. Carlos and Charles got proceedings underway on the Medium tyre, staying with them after the pause when the session was red flagged following Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s accident at Parabolica. Sainz lapped in 1’22”511 while Leclerc did a 1’23”023. In the middle of the session, the SF-24s ran Soft tyres with which Charles set the second fastest time in 1’21”904, while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’22”126. Towards the end, both drivers ran a heavier fuel load to run in race trim on the Medium tyres used at the start. Charles did 23 laps, Carlos 24.