Free practice 3: Carlos quickest, Charles fourth

Carlos Sainz set the fastest time in the third and final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix and Charles Leclerc was fourth.

46 laps. Charles and Carlos started off on Soft tyres setting times of 1’22”711 and 1’22”662 respectively on their first run. The Spaniard then got down to 1’22”415 while the Monegasque pitted to make changes to the car before going out on the same set of tyres. In the middle part of the session the drivers ran in race trim, before fitting Softs towards the end to once again go for a qualifying simulation. Carlos was quickest of all in 1’20”912 and Charles posted a time of 1’21”486. They each completed 23 laps. Qualifying begins at 16 local.