Free practice 2: Sainz quickest, Leclerc sixth

Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, while Charles was sixth, with the team getting through all its planned work schedule for the day.

46 laps. Carlos and Charles took to the track with Medium tyres, setting times of 1’21”565 and 1’21”838 respectively. In the middle of the session, both SF-23s ran the Soft tyres, setting their quickest times: the Spaniard posted the fastest time of 1’21”355 and Charles lapped in 1’21”716. In the final third of the season, they both did race simulation runs on the Medium tyres they had used at the start of the session. However, their runs were cut short as Sergio Perez went off at the Michele Alboreto corner – formerly the Parabolica – bringing out a red flag. The track was open again with five minutes remaining, in which time the Ferrari pair each completed a further three laps, making a total of 23 for both of them.