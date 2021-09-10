Free Practice: Carlos seventh, Charles eleventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were seventh and eleventh quickest respectively in the only free practice session prior to qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari drivers used all available compounds, starting with the Hard before switching to the Soft, with which they set their best times. Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’21”914, while Charles had done a 1’21”802 but that was cancelled for exceeding track limits at the Parabolica. The Monegasque was thus credited with a 1’22”102 good enough for eleventh place.

