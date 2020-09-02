Last week in the team

Last week, Scuderia Ferrari took part in the Belgian Grand Prix, which was a very difficult weekend from start to finish. As from free practice, the team struggled to get the tyres working and in the race, despite running two different strategies, Charles and Sebastian failed to finish in the top ten.

Back in Maranello, the engineers analysed all the Belgian data to understand why the team’s performance did not live up to expectations. For the Italian Grand Prix, the SF1000s will have a special aero package which should help the drivers get the most out of the car on this fast Italian circuit.

GP contested 998

Seasons in F1 71

Debut Monaco 1950 (Alberto Ascari 2nd; Raymond Sommer 4th; Luigi Villoresi ret.)

Wins 238 (23.85%)

Pole positions 228 (22.84%)

Fastest laps 254 (25.45%)

Podiums 772 (77.35%)

GP contested 70

Debut 1950 (Alberto Ascari and Dorino Serafini 2nd)

Wins 19 (27.14%)

Pole positions 21 (30%)

Fastest laps 19 (27.14%)

Total podiums 69 (98,57%)





8 – The number of drivers who led the 1971 Italian Grand Prix. At the time there were no chicanes after the start-finish line, nor the Variantes at Roggia and Ascari, so that slipstreaming was even more important and efficient. The first leader was Clay Regazzoni in the Ferrari, who had got the better of poleman Peter Gethin (McLaren). After that, the lead was held by Ronnie Peterson, Jackie Stewart, François Cevert, Mike Hailwood, Joseph Siffert and Chris Amon. Gethin took the lead when there were just three laps remaining losing the lead to Peterson on lap 54, but getting by the Swede once more to win by just one hundredth of a second.

11 - The number of times the title was decided at Monza. It’s a record shared with Suzuka, home to the Japanese Grand Prix. For many years, the Italian track hosted one of the last rounds of the season and so the championship was often decided here. The first time it happened was in 1950 with Giuseppe Farina, driving for Alfa Romeo. The other ten champions to be crowned in Italy were: Juan Manuel Fangio (1956, Ferrari), Phil Hill (1961, Ferrari), Jim Clark (1963), Jack Brabham (1966), Jackie Stewart (1969 and 1973), Niki Lauda (1975, Ferrari), Mario Andretti (1978) and Jody Scheckter (1979, Ferrari).

83 – Italian drivers have taken part in at least one Formula 1 Grand Prix. Two of them won the world championship: Giuseppe Farina in 1950 with Alfa Romeo and Alberto Ascari in 1952 and 1953 with Ferrari. 27 Italians have raced for Ferrari, the first being Ascari and Luigi Villoresi on the Scuderia’s debut, the 1950 Monaco Grand Prix and the last being Giancarlo Fisichella in 2009. The most successful Italian is still Ascari with two world titles and 13 wins, all with the Scuderia, out of just 32 events entered. The Italian who has taken part in the most races is Riccardo Patrese, who for a long time held the outright record for GP participations and won six times. At the moment, the only Italian on the grid is Antonio Giovinazzi.

1922 – The year the Monza circuit first hosted its inaugural race. Work on the facility began on 15 May that year and the work was completed in just 110 days. The first laps of the track were completed on 28 July by Pietro Bordino and Felice Nazzaro in a Fiat 570. Monza was only the third permanent race track built in the world, after Indianapolis, USA (1909) and Brooklands UK, (1907) with the latter no longer operating as a race track. The first race at Monza was run on 10 September 1922, the second Italian Grand Prix. Bordino won in a Fiat 804, beating fellow Fiat driver Nazzaro by 22 seconds. Third was Spain’s Pierre de Vizcaya in a Bugatti T30, four laps down.

200,000 – The number of spectators who packed the viewing areas over the course of three days at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, a record. Many were encouraged to come having watched Charles Leclerc winning the Belgium GP a week earlier, which fired up the tifosi enthusiasm. The Monegasque driver did it again in Italy, prompting a sea of red as the fans staged the usual track invasion after the race. The tradition of the dash from the grandstands to the foot of the podium will not be possible this year as the race has to be held behind closed doors.

2/9 In 1969, Belgian driver Willy Mairesse committed suicide in an Ostend hotel room. He was aware that, after yet another crash, he would be unable to continue racing. Very quick but prone to mistakes, Enzo Ferrari was struck by his courageous approach to every race, brushing danger aside to score some unexpected results. Born on 1 October 1928 in Momignies, he took part in 12 Formula 1 races, ten of them with Ferrari. His best result was a third in the 1960 Italian Grand Prix at the wheel of a 246 F1. He got some great results in Maranello made sports cars: two wins in the Tour de France Automobile in 1960 and 1962, teamed with fellow Belgian Georges Berger; one in the 1962 Targa Florio at the wheel of a works Dino 246 SP; two in the Spa 500 Km and one in the Nurburgring 1000 Km in 1963, alongside John Surtees in a factory 250 P.

3/9 – In 1960, Phil Hill won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The race was boycotted by almost all the English teams as a protest at the use of the high-speed oval at the track. The race was a slipstreaming exercise for the Ferrari 246 F1s, with Richie Ginther who had led from the start only to be overtaken by Phil Hill. It was an historic one-two-three finish for Ferrari as these two were joined on the podium by team-mate Willy Mairesse.

4/9 – In 2019 Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel, Team Principal Mattia Binotto and plenty of famous faces from Scuderia Ferrari’s past and present were joined by a mass of fans in Milan’s Piazza Duomo for what was an incomparable event celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari.

5/9 – In 1939, Gian-Claudio Giuseppe, generally known as “Clay” Regazzoni was born in Lugano. He was the best Swiss driver ever in Formula 1, taking part in 132 races, 73 with Scuderia Ferrari, of which he won four; the 1970 Italian Grand Prix, Germany 1974, Italy 1975 and USA East 1976. His best season was 1974 when he finished second in the World Championship behind Brazil’s Emerson Fittipaldi. Regazzoni died in a road accident near Parma on 15 December 2006.

6/9 – In 1964, John Surtees won the Italian Grand Prix to reignite his championship chances, going on to unexpectedly take the title at the end of the season. Surtees won as he pleased when, on lap 62 of 78, Dan Gurney suffered an engine problem on his Brabham. It was Surtees’ third F1 win, all of them with the Maranello marque and the Italian success put him back in the title race, as he was now just four points behind the leader, BRM’s Graham Hill.