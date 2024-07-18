Charles: “Convinced we are moving in the right direction”

A smiling Charles Leclerc arrived in the Hungaroring paddock determined to fight back after a less than positive start to the summer in terms of race results. “I think that the analysis of data from the last three races has helped. I’m convinced we are moving in the right direction, although it’s only when we get out on track that we’ll be able to confirm what we saw in the factory.”

Close fight. The Monegasque then expanded on his statement: “we have worked on getting a car that is less extreme in terms of set-up and which will allow us to make the most of its potential in the race and above all in qualifying, when you have to push to the limit. Looking at the time sheet, one can see how close it is between the top four teams. Over the past few Saturdays, we’ve lacked just two or three tenths, but that’s been enough for us to have start further back and because of that, we’ve lost a lot of points.”

Jules always in one’s heart. Yesterday was the ninth anniversary of the death of Jules Bianchi and Charles had this to say about the talented Frenchman. “I always think of him when I go out on track. He was my racing godfather and I am happy to carry on my helmet his initials and his number – JB17- which is also the name of the foundation set up by his parents”.