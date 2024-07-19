Free practice 2: Carlos third, Charles 18th

Budapest, 19 July 2024 – Carlos Sainz was third fastest in the second free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Unfortunately, Charles Leclerc hit the barriers at turn 4 in his SF-24, after just one third of the session had been run and took no further part in practice.

31 laps. Both Ferraris started on Medium tyres, with Sainz setting a time of 1’19”048 while Leclerc did a 1’19”286, which would end up as his best time. He crashed into the barriers at turn 4 and had to leave the car at the side of the track, which brought out the red flag. He had completed eight laps. At the restart, Sainz went out on Soft tyres, setting a time of 1’18”185 after which he focused on long runs for the rest of the session, in which he completed 23 laps.