Free practice 3: Charles second, Carlos seventh

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and seventh fastest respectively in the final free practice session prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix. It rained throughout the hour with varying levels of intensity.

29 laps. Charles and Carlos left the pits on full wet tyres, the only choice in the conditions. The Monegasque lapped in 1’43”364 and the Spaniard managed a 1’44”283 before they both pitted. With 15 minutes remaining, they went back out on Intermediate tyres, Leclerc posting a 1’45”157 and Sainz a 1’47”757. The session was then red flagged after Sebastian Vettel went off the track. In the final few minutes, conditions improved and everyone went faster. Charles completed 14 laps, the best in 1’42”141, while Carlos did 15 laps, the fastest being a 1’43”589. Qualifying starts at 16.