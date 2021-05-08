Gilles remembered by his crew

39 years have elapsed since 8th May 1982, one of the saddest days in the history of Scuderia Ferrari and indeed of Formula 1 as a whole. That Saturday, qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder was coming to an end, but Gilles Villeneuve wanted to go for one more quick lap, but he died in the attempt.
To remember Gilles, Ferrari invited three of his crew from back then, Anselmo Menabue, Luciano Prandini and Umberto Benassi, to talk about their memories of Villeneuve in the special setting of the Sala delle Vittorie in the Ferrari Museum at Maranello. On display was the 312 T4 that had won the Constructors’ title in 1979, thanks in part to the Canadian driver’s efforts. What emerges is an intimate and affectionate portrait that conveys a sense of how much this young man was loved, both within Ferrari and in the wider world.
One of the many kids who grew up with the legend of the Canadian driver is Mattia Binotto, who brings the film to an end with his own recollections of Gilles.