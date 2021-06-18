Free Practice 2: Charles fifth, Carlos eighth

In the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz completed 23 and 24 laps respectively, setting the fifth and eighth fastest times.

High temperatures. As expected, in the afternoon, the drivers had to deal with a track temperature approaching 50 degrees. All bar three of the drivers set their best time on the Soft compound tyres. Charles stopped the clocks in 1’33”550, while Carlos posted a 1’33”698.



Qualifying. Tomorrow’s action begins with the third free practice session at 12 CET, which will be useful preparation for qualifying at 15. Sunday’s Grand Prix gets underway at the same time.

