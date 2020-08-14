With track temperatures around the 50 degree mark, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were sixth and twelfth fastest in the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. The two SF1000s completed 71 laps between them around the Barcelona-Catalunya track: 35 for the Monegasque and 36 for the German.

Starting with Mediums. At the start of this afternoon’s 90 minutes, both drivers began on the Medium tyres that they had not tried in the morning. Their best times were 1’19”050 for Leclerc and 1’19”322 for Vettel. Then they switched to the Softs for qualifying simulation runs, Leclerc posting a 1’18”147 and Vettel was fractionally slower in 1’18”404.

Long run. The team began its race simulation running different configurations: Charles started on Softs before switching to Mediums, while Sebastian did the opposite. The final 60 minutes of free practice starts at 12, prior to qualifying at 15. The Spanish Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 15.10.