The Scuderia Ferrari drivers had a tough time of it in the second free practice session for the Sakhir Grand Prix held on the 3.543 km Outer Track at the Bahrain International Circuit. Charles Leclerc was unable to set any time, while Sebastian Vettel didn’t manage a qualifying simulation because he spun twice.

Driveshaft. Charles took virtually no part in the second session, as after completing an outlap, he then only got as far the second sector before a driveshaft problem meant he spent the rest of the session in the garage. Sebastian struggled as he tried to find the limit of his SF1000, spinning twice while on his quali simulation run. The German then moved on to the usual long run on the Medium tyres and his best time of the evening was a 55”839 set on that compound.

Programme. Tomorrow, the final hour of practice gets underway at 17 (15 CET) while grid positions will be decided starting from 20 (18 CET.) The Sakhir Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 20.10 (18.10 CET.)