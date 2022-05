A Saturday to forget for Scuderia Ferrari in terms of qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Charles Leclerc was 13th while Sebastian Vettel did not make the cut out of Q1, because of traffic and ended up 17th.

Programme. The 71st Italian Grand Prix gets underway at 15.10 CET tomorrow. From outside the top ten, Charles and Sebastian have a free choice in terms of which of the three Pirelli compound tyres to use at the start.