Charles Leclerc produced a great lap in today’s qualifying session at the Nurbugring, the setting for the first ever Eifel Grand Prix. Tomorrow, he will start from the second row of the grid, having posted the fourth fastest time at the wheel of his SF1000. Sebastian Vettel did not fare so well as he did not make the cut out of Q2. He starts from eleventh, on the sixth row of the grid, although he does at least have a free tyre choice for the first stint.

Q3. In the top ten shoot-out to define the front five rows, Charles used two sets of new Soft tyres. His first run was a good 1’26”411, putting him fifth behind the two Mercedes and the Red Bulls. On his second set, Charles did a perfect job of getting the tyres up to temperature on the out lap, improving his time in all sectors to cross the line in 1’26”035, which put him fourth.

Race. The maiden Eifel Grand Prix gets underway tomorrow at 14.10 CET, with Charles lining up on the Soft tyres.