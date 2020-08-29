The third free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix was of limited use for all the teams, given that there were two spells of light rain at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit which saw all the driver return to the pits.

12 laps. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel both did 12 laps each, with the best times set on Soft tyres. The Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’45”147, while the German posted a 1’45”420, which put them 17thand 20th respectively on the time sheet.

Qualifying. Qualifying starts at 15 and the risk of rain is put at 30%. The 65th Belgian Grand Prix gets underway tomorrow at 15.10.