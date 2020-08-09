Charles Leclerc finished fourth in the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, held at Silverstone. The Monegasque driver got the most out of the SF1000 and this was the best achievable result in a race with no major dramas, that was won by Max Verstappen.

Seb. Unfortunately, Sebastian Vettel endured a very difficult Sunday, spinning at turn 1 on the opening lap. He fought back to finish not far from the points positions, in twelfth place. The Formula 1 World Championship is back on track next week in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday 16 August at 15.10 CET.