Espacio joins Ferrari as Official Partner

Maranello 02 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce it has agreed a multi-year agreement with Espacio, a leading hotel company and part of the Kowa group, to be an Official Partner.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer commented: “We are delighted to welcome Espacio as a Scuderia Ferrari HP Official Partner. Our company is continuously striving for excellence, not just in terms of our performance on track, but also when it comes to providing fans and customers with wonderful times. Espacio shares our passion for uncompromising quality and a dedication to creating unique experiences, so we look forward to working together.”

The partnership aims to offer authentic and unforgettable top notch experiences to Ferrari owners and racing enthusiasts around the world, with spaces that provide maximum comfort in a luxurious setting.