Free practice 3: Charles fifth, Lewis tenth

Imola 17 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton set the fifth and tenth fastest times respectively in the final free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola circuit.

51 laps. Charles and Lewis started the session on Medium tyres setting times of 1’15”529 and 1’15”866 respectively, before focussing on long runs with a heavier fuel load. Towards the end of the session, they switched to the Soft tyres for qualifying simulations. Hamilton was the first to post a time in 1’15”820, while at first Leclerc did not improve on his Medium tyre time. The Englishman then improved to 1’15”787, while with just seconds remaining in the session, the Monegasque set his best time of 1’15”451. He completed 26 laps, while Lewis did 25.