Free practice 1: Lewis fifth, Charles 12th

Imola 16 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were fifth and 12thfastest in the first free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

45 laps. Lewis and Charles started off on the Soft tyre, the Pirelli C6 making its debut at this event. The Englishman started with a 1’17”718, while the Monegasque began with a 1’17”869. They then both pitted for adjustments before going out and improving their times, Lewis in 1’16”641 and Charles in 1’17”077. For the final part of the session both SF-25s were fuelled up to run in race configuration. The session ended two minutes early after Gabriel Bortoleto went off at the final corner. Hamilton completed 22 laps, one less than his team-mate.