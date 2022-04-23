Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos third and sixth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and sixth fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. They both focused solely on long runs in preparation for the 100 km race that start at 16.30 and the Grand Prix itself that gets underway tomorrow at 15.

66 laps. Charles and Carlos started off with a long run on different tyre compounds: Medium for the Monegasque and Soft for the Spaniard. Leclerc did 18 laps with a best time of 1’21”776 and Sainz completed 14 laps, his quickest being a 1’21”731. Halfway through the session, they switched programmes with Charles running Softs to post a best lap of 1’19”740, while Carlos improved to 1’20”258 on the Medium compound. Charles managed a total of 35 laps, while Carlos did 31.