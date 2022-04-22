Free practice 1: Charles and Carlos top the timesheet

The opening free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is also the only one prior to qualifying, given that this weekend is running to the Sprint format. At the end of today’s hour, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and second fastest, running the Wet and Intermediate tyres.

49 laps. The track was very wet at the start, with all drivers running the Wet compound. The Ferrari drivers soon got into a good rhythm to be quickest of all. In the second part of the session, the F1-75s were fitted with Intermediate tyres on which Charles got down to a 1’29”402, the fastest time of the session and Carlos posted a 1’30”279. The Ferrari duo completed a total of 49 laps: 24 for Leclerc and 25 for Sainz. Qualifying begins at 17 CET.