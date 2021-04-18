Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Strategy wipe out. A good points haul today confirms the good work carried out over the winter, and the result might have been even better but for the arrival of the Safety Car that then became a Red Flag stoppage at half-distance. It wiped out the advantage that Charles, who was second at the time, had over his pursuers. After the restart, he was passed by Lando Norris and then Lewis Hamilton, finishing fourth. Having started eleventh, Carlos fought back for a brilliant fifth place.