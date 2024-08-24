Quali recap: Charles sixth, Carlos eleventh

It’s time for qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix. Air temperature is 25 degrees, the track is at 31. Charles and Carlos don’t have much data to work with, going into the session, especially the Spaniard, after he missed out on most of the only practice session run in the dry yesterday.

Q1. Both drivers go out on new Soft tyres. The Monegasque kicks off with a 1’11”890, the Spaniard with a 1’12”763, before improving to 1’12”223. They pit for new Softs and both improve; Carlos to 1’11”327 and Charles to 1’11”370, both getting through to the next session.



Q2. Charles and Carlos take to the track with the tyre sets used on the second Q1 run, setting times of 1’11”665 and 1’11”835 respectively. Changing to new Softs, Leclerc posts a 1’11”060 and Sainz does a 1’11”200. Time for another set of new Softs: Charles gets through to Q3 with a good 1’10”689, but Carlos is the first not to make the cut and will start eleventh thanks to a lap in 1’10”914.



Q3. Leclerc starts off with the Softs used at the end of Q2 to post a 1’10”758. On a set of new Softs, he then gets down to 1’10”582 which secures him sixth place on the third row of the grid.