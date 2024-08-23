Free practice 1: Carlos fourth, Charles thirteenth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and thirteenth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix. The session was affected by wind and rain, although the track dried as from midway through the session, as the rain stopped and the wind persisted.

30 laps. Carlos Sainz was the first of the two Ferrari drivers to go out on track, running full wet tyres, but he pitted after just two laps without having set a time. Shortly afterwards, Charles Leclerc went out, actually posting a time, a 1’26”111 to be precise. With 20 minutes remaining, both drivers took to the track on Intermediates as the rain had stopped falling in Zandvoort and the sun came out. Carlos did a 1’21”320, but Charles did not set a time, preferring to return to the garage and wait for the track to dry completely. For the final ten minutes, Sainz and Leclerc ran with the Medium tyre, setting times of 1’13”074 and 1’14”306 respectively. The Spaniard and the Monegasque each completed 15 laps.