Back to Zandvoort after 36 years

Ferrari Stats



GP entered 1020

Seasons in F1 72

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 238 (23.33%)

Pole positions 230 (22.55%)

Fastest laps 254 (24.90%)

Total podiums 776 (25.36%)



Ferrari Stats Dutch GP



GP entered 29

Debut 1952 (A. Ascari 1st; G. Farina 2nd; L. Villoresi 3rd; C. De Tornaco ret.)

Wins 8 (27.59%)

Pole positions 7 (24.14%)

Fastest laps 10 (34.48%)

Total podiums 24 (27,59%)



Dutch Grand Prix: facts & figures



2. The number of circuits in the Netherlands: Zandvoort and Assen. Zandvoort is used predominantly for car racing and for many years was the venue for the F3 Masters, one of the most important races in the category, on a par with the Monaco Grand Prix and second only in terms of prestige to the Macau Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Assen is an iconic motorcycle racing venue, which has hosted the Dutch TT, a round of the Motorcycle World Championship, since 1949.



10. The lowest place on the grid from which the Dutch GP has been won. Two drivers have done this. The first was Rene Arnoux, who won the 1983 edition in the number 28 Ferrari 126 C3. It was the Frenchman’s seventh and final Formula 1 win, his third with the Scuderia. Two years later, Niki Lauda went from tenth to first in a McLaren. For the Austrian too, it was to be the last victory of his amazing career, his 25th win. The longest climb up the order to finish on the podium falls to Jean-Pierre Beltoise, who finished second in a Matra in 1968, behind team-mate Jackie Stewart, having started 16th.



18 & 19. The gradient of the banking at turns 3 and 14 at Zandvoort. By a long way, these two parabolic turns are the steepest on the F1 calendar. As a comparison, the famous Monza Parabolica, which is to be named in honour of Michele Alboreto as from the Italian Grand Prix weekend, is banked to just four degrees.



26. The percentage of the Netherlands’ surface area that is below sea level. A network of dunes and dams along the coast and the banks of major rivers ensures these areas do not flood, with several pumping stations on hand to deal with excessive rain.



1500. The number of bridges in Amsterdam, the Dutch capital. The city is laid out over a network of more than 90 small islands linked by a canal system that is over a hundred kilometres in length.



This week in our history



1/9. In 1994 Carlos Sainz, one of the current Scuderia Ferrari driver pairing, was born in Madrid. The Spaniard joined the team this year having started 118 Grands Prix for three other teams, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren. He has four F1 podiums to his name, two with McLaren and two with the Scuderia, the latter being a second place at Monaco and a third in Hungary this season on the SF21. Happy Birthday Carlos!



2/9. In 2001 Scuderia Ferrari won the Belgian Grand Prix courtesy of Michael Schumacher in an F2001. Behind the German a hard fought race took place and that included a terrifying crash for former Scuderia test driver Luciano Burti, at the time at the wheel of a Prost, following a coming-together with Eddie Irvine. It was the Brazilian’s last Formula 1 race before he went on to have a long career in touring cars in his homeland. For Schumacher it was win number 52, which meant he beat the then record set by Alain Prost back in 1993 to become the most successful driver in the history of the sport. It was the Scuderia’s 143rd win.



3/9. In 1960, Scuderia Ferrari made a clean sweep of the podium places at Monza in the Italian Grand Prix. With the championship title decided and worried about reliability of their extremely lightweight cars on the high speed oval at the Monza track, the British teams did not take part in the event. It meant that for only the second and last time, just like the very first world championship Grand Prix, held back in 1950, none of those who lined up at the start had ever won a race. The Americans Phil Hill and Dan Gurney were first and second, with Belgium’s Willy Mairesse coming home third. They were all behind the wheel of a 246 F1, the last front-engined Ferrari Formula 1 car.



4/9. In 2019, Ferrari celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Scuderia and the 90th running of the Italian Grand Prix in Milan’s Piazza Duomo, which was packed with fans. A procession of drivers from every era came up on stage, from veterans to the youngsters from the Ferrari Driver Academy. The crowd went wild when the driver line-up at the time, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, along with Team Principal Mattia Binotto came on stage. The weekend ended in perfect fashion as Charles Leclerc led from lights out to chequered flag on Sunday to take his second Formula 1 win with the SF90.



5/9. Gian Claudio Giuseppe, known to everyone as “Clay,” Regazzoni, was born in Lugano in 1939. He was the most successful Swiss Formula 1 driver, taking part in 132 races, 73 of them with Scuderia Ferrari, for whom he won four times: Italy 1970, Germany 1974, Italy 1975 and USA East 1976. His best season was 1974, when he finished second in the Championship behind Brazil’s Emerson Fittipaldi. Clay lost his life in a road car accident on 15 December 2006 on the A1 autostrada, near Parma.

