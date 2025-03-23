Race recap: Charles fifth, Lewis sixth

It’s time for the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. Air temperature is 27 degrees, the track is at 38. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc share the third row of the grid.

Start. Both Ferraris get ahead of Max Verstappen. In the opening lap melee, the two SF-25s touch and Charles’ front wing is slightly damaged.

Lap 13. Hamilton pits for Hard tyres and rejoins tenth.

Lap 14. Oscar Piastri and George Russell pit, and Charles is second behind Lando Norris.

Lap 15. Charles also pits for Hard tyres, rejoining tenth before passing Liam Lawson for ninth, with Lewis now eighth.

Lap 16. Hamilton and Leclerc pass Ollie Bearman to go seventh and eighth.

Lap 17. Lewis and Charles pass Carlos Sainz to go sixth and seventh.

Lap 18. The duo now get ahead of Lance Stroll: they’re fifth and sixth.

Lap 20. Alex Albon comes in for his pit stop. Lewis and Charles are now fourth and fifth.

Lap 21. Leclerc and Hamilton swap places.

Lap 37. A second pit stop for Hamilton to fit Hards, he rejoins sixth.

Lap 53. Verstappen passes Charles who thus drops to fifth.

Finish. No more changes. Piastri wins. Charles and Lewis are fifth and sixth respectively. A good 30 points to take home from the weekend