In China for the first Sprint weekend of the season

China’s Shanghai International Circuit hosts the first Sprint weekend of the year, just as it did in 2024, when Formula 1 returned to Shanghai after a four year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That means there’s just the one 60 minute free practice session on Friday at 11.30 local time (04.30 CET) followed by Sprint Qualifying at 15.00 (08.00 CET). As per the new timetable adopted last year, the first item on Saturday’s agenda is the Sprint race at 11.00 (04.00 CET), after which parc fermé restrictions are lifted as teams prepare for qualifying at 15.00 (08.00 local). The 56 laps, 305 kilometre Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 15.00 (08.00 CET).



The track. The Shanghai International Circuit has hosted all 17 editions of the Chinese Grand Prix and for this year, the entire 5.451 kilometre-long track has been resurfaced. It features a mix of high speed and 90 degree turns as well as a couple of hairpins which require the drivers to brake heavily before putting the power down again almost from a stop. Therefore, it is hard to find the right compromise between aero downforce and top speed, while added to this equation is tyre wear which is a particularly important factor here. The first turn is definitely one of the standout corners, going through 270 degrees before heading off almost in the opposite direction with a wide left hand hairpin. Sector 2 features medium speed corners, while Sector 3 is home to the 1.4 kilometre straight, where DRS can be used, bookended by two slow corners. The other DRS zone is on the start-finish straight. Also important is the almost 90 degree final corner which is slightly banked and has to be taken perfectly to ensure good top speed to avoid the risk of being passed going into turn 1.



Important homework. Because the Sprint format allows for very little free practice, the work carried out back in the factory prior to the opening round of the season takes on even greater importance than usual. In fact, even over the course of this weekend, our development drivers will be hard at work in the Maranello simulator providing vital support to the team in Shanghai.









Frédéric Vasseur - Team Principal

It’s good that we are back on track just a few days after racing in Australia, as Shanghai will give us the opportunity to turn the page and move on immediately. The Chinese track has completely different characteristics to Albert Park and with this being the first Sprint weekend of the season, it also means there are more points up for grabs. From a technical point of view, the work we have carried out in the Maranello simulator for this event takes on even greater importance, as we only have one hour of free practice, during which one of the tasks will be to get an initial idea of the track surface, which has been completely renewed for this year. Charles and Lewis both like the Shanghai track and we must ensure we do everything we can to allow them to get the most out of the SF-25.









Ferrari Stats

GP Contested: 1099

Seasons in F1: 76

Debut: Monaco 1950 (A: Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins: 248 (22.56%)

Pole Positions: 253 (23.02%)

Fastest Laps: 263 (23.93%)

Podiums: 829 (25.14%)

Ferrari Stats Chinese GP

GP Contested: 17

Debut: 2004 (R. Barrichello 1st; M. Schumacher 12th)

Wins: 4 (23.54%)

Pole Positions: 2 (11.76%)

Fastest Laps: 2 (11.76%)

Podiums: 13 (25.49%)









Three Questions to...

Zhou Guanyu - Reserve Driver

1. Describe the characteristics of the Shanghai International Circuit. In terms of set-up, what are the key requirements to be fast there?

An interesting fact about the Shanghai International Circuit is that its layout is inspired by the Chinese character "shang," which means “above” or “to ascend.” The track is unique in its design, featuring a large number of esses combined with a mix of medium and fast corners. This combination creates a layout that allows for incredibly high-speed racing while still demanding technical precision from the drivers. It’s a circuit that truly challenges both skill and strategy, making it an exciting venue for racing.

2. Why do you think the passion for Formula 1 and Scuderia Ferrari HP is so high and continuously growing in China?

The passion for Formula 1 and Scuderia Ferrari has been growing tremendously, and it’s amazing to see how many people are becoming fans of the team. Ferrari has always had a special place in the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts, but now, with the increasing popularity of F1 worldwide, it feels like more and more people are naturally drawn to Scuderia Ferrari HP. It’s almost as if being a fan of the team comes hand in hand with loving the sport. The energy, the history, and the passion behind the team make it incredibly easy for new fans to connect with it.

3. Tell us a bit about yourself. How have your first weeks at Scuderia Ferrari HP been so far?

Returning to Maranello is an incredible feeling, and I couldn’t be happier to be back. I was part of the Academy as a junior, and having the opportunity to come back now as a reserve driver is something really special for me. Scuderia Ferrari HP has always felt like home, and this role gives me the chance to contribute to the team in a meaningful way while continuing to grow as a driver. It’s an exciting opportunity, and I’m grateful for it.

Profile

Zhou Guanyu

Born: 30/05/1999

In: Shanghai (China)









Chinese Grand Prix: facts & figures

2. The number of items – a polo shirt and a cap – that make up the Puma for Scuderia Ferrari HP Shanghai Special Edition capsule collection, that takes its inspiration from the team kit worn by Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Zhou Guanyu this weekend in the paddock. Featuring the traditional Chinese colours of red and gold, the polo shirt and cap can be ordered on Ferrari.com.

8. The number of Scuderia drivers who have taken part in the Chinese Grand Prix, half of whom have also won at the Shanghai International Circuit. Rubens Barrichello won the very first edition on 26 September 2004 at the wheel of an F2004. Then Michael Schumacher was victorious in 2006 with the 248 F1, followed a year later by Kimi Raikkonen in the F2007, a major contribution to him winning the 2007 title. The last Ferrari win dates back to 2013, courtesy of Fernando Alonso and the F138. The remaining Scuderia drivers to have raced in China are Felipe Massa (second in 2008 in the F2008), Sebastian Vettel (second in 2016 in the SF16-H and again the following year in the SF70H), Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, fourth and fifth respectively in 2024 with the SF-24. Lewis Hamilton will thus become the ninth driver to race for Scuderia Ferrari HP in China.

18. The number of Formula 1 Sprint races held to date. The first was at Silverstone in 2021 and was won by Max Verstappen. Five other drivers have also won, while seven have started from pole position, including Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. The Monegasque is third on the list of most Sprint points scored with 67, behind Verstappen and his former team-mate Carlos Sainz.

68. The number of F1 races in which Scuderia Ferrari HP reserve driver, Zhou Guanyu, originally from Shanghai, has taken part. During three seasons racing for Alfa Romeo/Kick Sauber, he set two fastest race laps, scored 16 points and had seven top-ten places (two eighths, three ninths and one tenth). To this date, he is still the only Chinese driver to have raced in a Grand Prix. His fellow countryman, Ma Qing Hua never raced, but took part in five FP1 sessions with Caterham and HRT.

73.8. The top speed in kilometres per hour of the lift in the city’s Shanghai Tower. At 632 metres and with 128 floors, it is the third highest building in the world. It was completed in 2015 and opened to the public the following year. The tower has several lifts, three of which are known as high-speed shuttle elevators and are the tallest in the world.

7673. The number of coffee shops in Shanghai according to consumer review platform Dianping. These include independent outlets as well as domestic and international chains. A 2021 study by Chinese media platform Yicai, reckons that Shanghai now has more coffee shops than any other city in the world, including such coffee capitals as New York, London, Tokyo and Rome.