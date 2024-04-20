Sprint Race recap: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

At the Shanghai International Circuit, the air temperature is 20 degrees and the track is at 27. It’s time for the first Sprint Race of the season, run over 19 laps. Carlos is fifth on the grid on new Medium tyres, Charles starts from seventh on a used set of the same compound.

Start. Carlos and Charles get ahead of Lando Norris after the start to run fourth and sixth. After a few laps, Max Verstappen moves into the lead and a train develops for third place behind Fernando Alonso, involving Carlos, Sergio Perez, Charles and Norris.

Lap 15. The Ferrari drivers are putting on a great show: Carlos attacks Alonso and they touch. Perez makes the most of it to get ahead of both of them and Charles also passes his team-mate to move up to fourth place with Carlos fifth and they take the flag in those positions. In a couple of hours everyone will be back on track for qualifying.