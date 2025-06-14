A tricky qualifying in Montreal

Montreal 14 June 2025

Lewis Hamilton will start tomorrow’s Canadian Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc eighth, following today’s qualifying session.

• FP3. Having missed most of FP1 and all of FP2 yesterday, after badly damaging his car, crashing in the first session, in today’s final hour of free practice Charles made up for lost time, including completing one mini-long run with high fuel halfway through the session.

• The mechanics did very well to rebuild Leclerc’s car without breaking the curfew.

• For Lewis it was about doing the usual homework in preparation for qualifying.

• Both drivers ran Medium and Soft tyres.

• The session was red flagged halfway through, after Piastri hit the wall at turn 14.

• Q1. Both drivers took to the track on new Soft tyres and comfortably made it into Q2, with Lewis third and Charles fourth.

• The session was red flagged after 5’30” because of debris on track from the engine cover off Albon’s Williams.

• Q2. Charles and Lewis started the session on used Softs before switching to new ones, making the cut third and seventh fastest respectively.

• Q3. Leclerc started on new Softs and Hamilton on used ones after which they both switched to new Softs.

• On his last attempt Charles, after setting the fastest first sector time, encountered traffic in the form of Hadjar, which compromised his lap, leaving him in eighth place.



