Free practice 1: Lewis fifth, Charles tenth, but in the barriers

Montreal 13 June 2025

The first free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix did not go too well for Scuderia Ferrari HP. Although Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest, Charles Leclerc ended up tenth on the time sheet, having crashed into the walls after just 20 minutes and therefore was unable to complete his programme. During the first hour of track action, there was very little grip, giving rise to several mistakes and spins throughout the field, even though the majority of drivers ran the Soft tyre, which here is the C6, the softest compound in the Pirelli range.

39 laps. Like many of their fellow drivers, Lewis and Charles started the session on the Soft, with Leclerc pushing immediately, setting the provisional fastest time of 1’13”885. However, he then hit the barriers at the turn 3 chicane, damaging the left side of the SF-25 and bringing out the red flag. Prior to this, Charles had completed nine laps.

Lewis took a more gradual approach in dealing with the lack of grip and up to the moment the session was stopped, his best lap was a 1’15”093. The track was open again after five minutes and, with a new set of Softs, the Englishman improved to 1’14”214, before setting his best time of 1’13”620. Towards the end of the session, Lewis went back to the first set of Softs to run with a heavier fuel load to run in race trim. He completed 30 laps.