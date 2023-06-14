Canadian Classic

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

"We come to Canada knowing that there is still room for improvement in terms of race pace with the SF-23. However, the upgrades introduced at the last round in Spain meant that the car behaved more consistently in the race in Barcelona.

Last year in Montreal, both our drivers raced really well, with Carlos finishing second after putting the winner under pressure all the way to the flag, while Charles fought his way through the field from the back row of the grid to claim a fifth place finish. Ferrari has always enjoyed plenty of support in Canada and we hope to deliver a strong performance for our tifosi this weekend."





Ferrari Stats

GP contested 1059

Seasons in F1 74

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 242 (22.85%)

Pole positions 243 (22.95%)

Fastest laps 259 (24.46%)

Total podiums 799 (25.15%)

Ferrari Stats Canadian GP

GP contested 51

Debut 1967 (C. Amon 6th)

Wins 12 (23.53%)

Pole positions 8 (15.69%)

Fastest laps 10 (19,61%)

Total podiums 37 (24.18%)





Three questions to...

MICHELE PIGNATTI MORANO, DIRECTOR OF FERRARI MUSEUMS

1. This weekend is a special anniversary in the history of Enzo Ferrari and therefore of his company. Tell us about it and what’s been organised in celebration?

The 17th June is the one hundredth anniversary of the Enzo Ferrari’s first win, which came at the Savio circuit near Lugo di Romagna, which is where Francesco Baracca came from. It was on that day, back in 1923, that Ferrari met the father of the famous aviator for the first time, from whom he would later “inherit” the Prancing Horse emblem. The Modena Museum, dedicated to our founder, is celebrating the anniversary with a re-enactment of the event, capturing the competitive spirit of those days from 1920 to ’25. On Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, visitors will be able to see a special installation in the museum’s convention hall which will be part of the museum experience for this occasion. That alone is a good reason to visit this weekend and furthermore, all proceeds from those days will be donated to charity in support of the Emilia-Romagna disaster fund.



2. There are two Ferrari Museums, one in Maranello and the other in Modena. How would you explain their different characteristics?

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello is the company’s long-time exhibition space, managed directly by the company since 1995 and it is located close to the most important Ferrari sites, such as the factory itself with its entrance that has remained unchanged forever, the headquarters of the Scuderia and the Fiorano track. It is a must-see destination for any Ferrari fan and it hosts 400,000 visitors from all over the world every year. The Maranello exhibition focuses on the Company, car production, the evolution of manufacturing processes, the Supercars which led the way in the marque’s technological innovation, the history of the Scuderia since its very beginning, the cars and drivers who have won the Formula 1 world championship, which are celebrated in the Victory Hall. Since 2014, the Modena Museum complements the one in Maranello, adding to the experience offered to visitors with a look at the history and early days of Enzo Ferrari, his birthplace, the nearby office of his father which houses the Ferrari Motor Museum, as well as a futuristic exhibition pavilion, home to temporary exhibitions that are changed every year on Enzo’s birthday, 18th February.



3. You have great business experience. Tell us a bit about yourself and your passion for this company?

I was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on 2 February 1966, the sixth of seven children. My father was a diplomat who travelled the world, but he was originally from Modena. I’ve been working in Ferrari for over 20 years and have gained experience in several areas. I started in marketing as a sponsorship manager, then I worked on our corporate businesses such as theme parks and now I am in charge of the museums. My children, and several of my friends, say I have the best job in the world. I am indeed lucky to represent the great brand that is Ferrari every day and every year, over 600,000 visitors come to the museums from all over the world, to enjoy a unique experience linked to the Prancing Horse. Along with my colleagues, it is our role to convey the passion embodied by this great brand. As Enzo Ferrari said, “you cannot describe passion, you have to experience it.” And that is what we try to do every day in the museums. Working at Ferrari is an honour and also requires a lot of passion and sacrifice, which is only possible with the support of a wonderful family behind you."

Profile

Michele Pignatti Morano

Italian

Date and place of birth: 2/2/1966, Johannesburg (South Africa)



Canadian Grand Prix: facts & figures

4. Montreal’s position in terms of size on the list of French-speaking cities in the world. The largest, with the biggest population is Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), followed by Paris (France) and Abidjan (Ivory Coast). The majority of Montreal’s inhabitants are at least bilingual, although 20% of the population also speak a third language.



24. The number of times the Montreal Canadiens team, colloquially known as the “Habs”, has held aloft the Stanley Cup for winning the NHL (National Hockey League). The club is undoubtedly the most popular in the city and is the oldest professional ice hockey team in the world. The last time it brought home the Stanley Cup was back in 1993, but it still holds the record for the most NHL title wins.



41. The average age of the inhabitants of Montreal, one of the lowest among cities in North America. Contributing to this statistic is the fact that Montreal is home to around twenty thousand students from 150 different countries.



50. The number of years since the Safety Car made its Formula 1 debut. The car that comes out when there’s a hazard on track was used for the first time in the 1973 Canadian Grand Prix, at Mosport Park. It was driven by former Formula 1 driver, Eppie Wietzes, who it has to be said, drove out in the middle of the pack and had a not inconsiderable effect on the final race result!



744. The number of laps that a Ferrari has led the Grands Prix in Montreal. The record cannot be broken this year as second on the list is McLaren on 518 laps, followed by Williams (440), Mercedes (257) and Red Bull (236) and Sunday’s race distance is 69 laps.