Action packed race in rainy Silverstone

Silverstone 06 July 2025

• In an action packed British GP with rain shuffling the pack, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and 14th respectively.

• A handful of drivers including Charles came into the pits at the end of the formation lap to switch from Intermediate to Medium tyres, thus starting the race from the pitlane.

• A virtual safety car was deployed on lap 2 when Liam Lawson’s stopped on track after a collision.

• On lap 11, the rain intensified so Lewis pitted for a second set of Intermediates and Charles swapped back from Mediums to Inters as the Safety Car came out.

• Conditions were extreme with standing water and poor visibility. Cars were sliding around, struggling to stay on track.

• The track began to dry out, but it was still too early for slicks, with those who made an early change having off-track excursions.

• In the closing laps Lewis tried to catch third placed Nico Hülkenberg but was unable to get close enough.





Lewis Hamilton #44

Not the result we were hoping for today but we’re continuing to grow as a team and I’m also getting more in tune with the car. Third place felt within reach at times but credit to Nico on his first podium, he drove a strong race. Silverstone always puts on a great show and the changing weather definitely made things interesting. Big thanks to the amazing crowd for all the support this weekend, it is always great to be home.





Charles Leclerc #16

It was a really tough race from start to finish. In retrospect, my decision to stop on the formation lap for slicks was not the right one, but I don’t think it changed much because our pace just wasn’t there today. I went quite extreme with the set-up on my car for the last few races, and it paid off in the dry. However, in the conditions we saw here today, it didn’t seem to work as well. There is a lot of work ahead of us. Congratulations to Nico for his podium, it's a great achievement for him and his team.





Fred Vasseur, Team Principal

That was a chaotic race for everyone from start to finish. I can imagine for the fans it was a good one. The conditions were changing so frequently that it was difficult to be on the right tyre at the right moment. The many Safety Cars also meant it was very difficult to predict what would come next. At the end of the race, you always feel you could have done much better in terms of strategy. Charles’ gamble to switch immediately to slicks was a brave call and, if things had gone differently, it could have been the right one. Clearly, McLaren were much faster than us, but today we scored more points than Mercedes and Red Bull, which is positive, as is the fact that we were competitive all the way up to the final run in Q3, that our pace has improved considerably compared to earlier in the year and now we need to carry that performance level into the second half of the season. We will study this weekend’s data to see why we struggled where we did. Now, the most important thing is that we make a further step forward in performance at the next race in Spa, that we put everything together to ensure we have a perfect weekend from start to finish. Finally, congratulations to Nico on his first podium. Given his undoubted talent, he deserves it.