Lewis: “Driving out of the pit lane tomorrow will be special”

Silverstone 03 July 2025

Lewis Hamilton is a regular on the Silverstone podium, and he’s keen to keep that tradition going this year—even if he knows it will require a great deal of effort.

“I’d love to be in the top three here, even though it’s been quite complicated to fight at the front so far this season,” he said during Thursday’s media session. “But at Silverstone, you never know: there’s the wind, the weather’s unpredictable, and then there are the fans, who have always given me an extra gear.”

Changes to Formula 1. With 19 seasons in Formula 1 under his belt, Lewis was asked how much the sport has changed—and whether those changes have been for the better.

“The changes brought in by Liberty Media have been incredible,” he said. “They’ve revolutionised our world and improved it in every way, while also dramatically increasing its value. The people who doubted them at first have had to eat their words. I believe Formula 1 will continue to grow in the years ahead.”

Memories. Looking back, Hamilton reflected on his earliest memories of Silverstone. “I think it was 1991, I was six years old, when Nigel Mansell won the race and stopped to give Ayrton Senna a lift after he ran out of fuel on the final lap,” he recalled. “They were fighting for the title, but there was real mutual respect. That season was amazing—truly inspiring.”