Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and sixth fastest respectively in the third free practice session for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

42 laps. Charles and Carlos first went out on Soft tyres setting times of 1’29”452 and 1’29”817, before getting down to 1’29”021 and 1’29”265. They then pitted for new Softs, with which Leclerc posted time of 1’28”388 and 1’28”348, while Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’28”689. Both drivers completed 21 laps each.