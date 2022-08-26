Free practice 2: Charles second, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fifth respectively in the second free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

39 laps. The Scuderia Ferrari pair started off on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’47”390 for Carlos and 1’48”091 for Charles. They then switched to Softs, with the Monegasque posting a 1’46”369 and the Spaniard a 1’46”649. Then, for the final part of the session the two F1-75s ran with heavier fuel loads to simulate race conditions. Charles did a total of 20 laps, one more than his team-mate.