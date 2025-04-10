Charles: “The team is working hard, we’ll continue in this direction”

Sakhir 10 April 2025

Charles Leclerc is confident that Scuderia Ferrari HP can take a step forward and be more competitive at the Bahrain Grand Prix. “We’ll have a new floor, which give us something, we have gone in a particular direction in terms of balance which makes me feel comfortable in the car and this weekend, we can also rely on the data from testing here at the end of February,” revealed Charles.

Starting point. “Last week’s Japanese Grand Prix produced a clear picture of our current level of competitiveness,” he continued. “We’re missing a few tenths in qualifying and during the race it’s very difficult to make up places, especially on tracks like Suzuka. Tomorrow, we will try the new floor, which we hope will give us a performance boost. Let’s see if the higher temperatures now will allow us to do better than in February, which has generally been the case in recent years.”