Free practice 3: Charles third, Lewis tenth

Sakhir 12 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and tenth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

37 laps. Lewis and Charles waited a few minutes before venturing out on track, given that this session is not so representative. The SF-25s were fitted with used Softs on which Hamilton posted a 1’34”298 and Leclerc a 1’34”535 followed by a 1’34”258. They then pitted for new Softs, with which Charles lapped in 1’32”480 while Lewis got down to 1’33”111, the quickest of his 18 laps, one less than his team-mate.