Free practice 2: Charles fourth, Lewis eighth

Sakhir 11 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP were fourth and eighth fastest with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton respectively, in the second hour of free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit.

50 laps. Both drives started on the Medium tyre, with Leclerc kicking off with a 1’33”347 and Hamilton posting a 1’32”157. Charles improved to 1’32”755 before both drivers switched to the Softs. On this compound, Lewis lapped in 1’31”915, and Charles in 1’31”729, before he improved to 1’31”652. Both SF-25s were then fitted with new Softs, Leclerc getting down to 1’31”045 and Hamilton to 1’31”576. The Monegasque did 27 laps, the Englishman 23.