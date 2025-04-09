Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 by Alessio Moroni

Maranello 09 April 2025

Alessio Moroni (Turin, 1990) is an Italian comic book artist and illustrator. He graduated with honors in art graphics from the Albertina Academy of Fine Arts in Turin. In 2016, he began working as a designer for Editoriale Cosmo on "Caput Mundi" and for Sergio Bonelli Editore on the series "Orfani: Sam" and "Dragonero". In 2018, he drew the third season of the interactive webcomic "WeRace — 2058" for Scuderia Ferrari, and in 2019, he worked on "Zombicide: Dayone" published by Cmon and Sergio Bonelli Editore. In 2022, he was one of the illustrators of the American graphic novel "Winds of Numasera" published by DarkHorse Comics.