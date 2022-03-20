Race recap: Charles-Carlos, it’s 1-2!

Start. Positions unchanged on the opening lap, with Leclerc leading Verstappen and Sainz.

Lap 14. Verstappen and Sainz pit for Soft tyres.

Lap 15. It's Charles' turn: the crew change the wheels in 3.1 seconds and he comes out still ahead of Verstappen, who benefits from his tyres being up to temperature and passes Leclerc down the main straight. Leclerc immediately retakes the lead, but the Dutchman gets the place back again after crossing the finish line. The same thing happens on lap 19. Charles is back in the lead, but Verstappen brakes late into turn 1 and gets ahead again. But he has locked his wheels and Charles is back in front and pulls away.

Lap 30. Verstappen pits for Mediums. Next time round Charles stops and comes out in front. This time the Dutchman is not close enough to mount an attack. The gap between them is 2 seconds.

Lap 45. Pierre Gasly stops on track with his car on fire. Safety Car. Verstappen has pitted to change tyres and Charles does the same while the race is neutralised.

Lap 51. At the restart Leclerc does a perfect job to keep the lead with 3 laps to go Charles is first past the chequered flag and the win is in the bag! Carlos gets past Verstappen who pits and retires. It's the Scuderia's first win since Singapore 2019, which was also a one-two. Leclerc and Ferrari lead the Drivers' and Constructors' championships.