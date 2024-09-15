Race Recap: Charles second, Carlos out after collision with Perez

Time for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. At the Baku City Circuit, air temperature is 27 degrees, the track is at 46.

Start. Charles keeps the lead from pole, Carlos drops from third to fourth, as Sergio Perez gets ahead.

Lap 14. Perez pits for tyres, Carlos is third.

Lap 16. Oscar Piastri pits for Hards. Sainz is second.

Lap 17. Charles also stops for Hards, so Carlos leads in front of his team-mate who manages to keep ahead of Alex Albon.

Lap 18. Now Sainz pits, rejoining sixth on new Hard tyres ahead of Max Verstappen.

Lap 20. Piastri passes Charles at turn 1 to take the lead.

Lap 23. Carlos passes Lando Norris for fifth.

Lap 24. Sainz passes Albon to go fourth.

FinishThe race is now a long duel between Piastri and Charles, with Perez and Carlos joining the fray for the final laps. On the penultimate lap, the Mexican attacks Leclerc who manages to fend him off, presenting Sainz with a chance of passing the Red Bull, but after turn 2, they collide and crash out. Piastri wins, with Charles second ahead of George Russell.