Quali recap: Charles on pole, Carlos third

Time for Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying at the Baku City Circuit. Air temperature is 27 degrees, the track is at 37.

Q1. Charles and Carlos take to the track on new Soft tyres. On his first run the Monegasque posted a 1’43”595, while the Spaniard is quicker in 1’43”517. Charles goes again and sets a time of 1’42”775 and they both make the cut to the next session.

Q2. Used Softs for the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers: Sainz sets a time of 1’43”225, Leclerc a 1’43”422. They both pit for new tyres with which the Monegasque posts a 1’42”056 and the Spaniard a 1’42”503 to make it through to the top ten shoot-out.

Q3. New Soft tyres on both Ferraris. Charles laps in 1’41”610, Carlos in 1’41”815. On with a second set of new Softs and Charles gets everything out of his tyres, with a lap in 1’41”365, good enough to secure his 26th pole position, putting him level with Mika Hakkinen in the record books. Carlos also improves, getting down to 1’41”805 to secure third place on the grid.