Lewis: “My focus is on the track”

Spielberg 26 June 2025

Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Spielberg paddock today looking relaxed and smiling, despite a demanding schedule in recent weeks. The Brit has been splitting his time between Maranello and promoting F1 - the movie, while also preparing for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix on a technical track where a lap takes just over a minute and every thousandth of a second counts. Speaking to media this afternoon, he said:

“I’ve been very busy recently, but it’s been really enjoyable,” he said. “I was in Maranello and, alongside the usual work, I had the chance to take a close look at so many historic cars – Ferrari really is the only place where you can see such an incredible collection. And I was in London and New York for the premieres of the F1 film, which has been an amazing project to be part of. But nothing compares to being in the car and driving. I’m fully focused on racing and looking forward to getting back in the cockpit.”

Progress.

Starting tomorrow, Lewis will run the updates introduced on the SF-25, though he refrained from making any predictions before getting behind the wheel.

“What matters is that they allow us to take a step forward,” he said. “We’ve already made a lot of progress, working closely with the team, and I hope what we’ve brought here will help us close the gap to where we want to be. Everyone at the factory has worked incredibly hard and we owe it to them to deliver strong results. We’ll give it everything we’ve got.”

On Liberty and MotoGP.

Lewis was also asked about Formula 1 owner Liberty Media’s acquisition of MotoGP.

“I’m glad to hear the deal is going through,” he said. “I think it’ll be great for the sport. You only have to look at where Formula 1 was when Liberty came in and where it is now – they’ve done a fantastic job modernising our sport, and I’m sure they can do the same there. There’s huge potential to improve and modernise MotoGP, and I say that as a massive fan. It’s by far my favourite sport to watch on TV. What those riders do on their bikes never fails to amaze me.”