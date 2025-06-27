A day of ups and downs in the Styria mountains

FP1

FP2

Charles Leclerc #16

I jumped into the car for the first time in FP2 today and I felt at ease on the track, but not quite there yet in terms of the feeling I had in the car. As usual, our race pace is good, while we have some work to do in order to improve our qualifying trim, so that we can start further ahead and fight at the front of the pack on Sunday.





Lewis Hamilton #44

We missed some running in FP1 due to a gearbox issue, which set us back a little. FP2 went smoother, but we’re still not quite where we want to be in terms of pace. There’s work to do overnight, and we’ll keep looking for the right adjustments with the team.





Dino Beganovic #38

It was a productive day on my side, as I was able to complete our programme supporting the team in gathering data which will be useful at a later stage.

Obviously being able to run in an F1 car again feels extremely good, even more so when you’ve got the Prancing Horse on your race suit. I want to thank Scuderia Ferrari HP and the Academy for this opportunity.

Now I will switch back my focus to Formula 2, doing my best to bring home some good results this weekend.







