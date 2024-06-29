Qualifying recap: Carlos fourth, Charles sixth

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix and the air temperature in Spielberg is 31 degrees and the track is at 47.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres, setting times of 1’05”901 and 1’05”941 respectively. Then, with a new set of the same compound, Sainz improves to 1’05”263 and Leclerc to 1’05”509, to make the cut to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos take to the track on used Softs, setting times of 1’05”532 and 1’05”745 respectively. The Spaniard takes a set of new Softs, while the Monegasque opts for a set that previously only completed one lap. They both improve, Sainz to 1’05”016, Leclerc to 1’05”104. Charles is not sure to go through so he takes on another set of new Softs, but there was no need, as his previous time was good enough and they’re both in Q3.

Q3. Carlos has two sets of new Softs available, Charles has one set that is one lap old and one new set. On his first run the Spaniard posts a 1’05”235, his team-mate laps in 1’05”044, putting them fourth and seventh for the time being. On his second run, Carlos improves to 1’04”851, to confirm fourth place. Charles cannot improve, making a mistake in the last sector. He will start sixth, as Oscar Piastri had his time cancelled for exceeding track limits.