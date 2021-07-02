Free practice 1: Charles second, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg.

Plenty of work. Both Scuderia Ferrari drivers had plenty of items on the worksheet: they ran various different fuel levels and also evaluated the Pirelli C5, the softest tyre which was not used for last week’s Styrian GP, as well as trying a new construction tyre, which will be used for the first time at the next round in Silverstone. Charles and Carlos each did 33 laps, their quickest times being very similar: 1’05”409 for the Monegasque and 1’05”431 for the Spaniard.

FP2. The cars will be back on track at 15 for the second free practice session.