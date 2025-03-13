Charles: “the team and I are ready”

Charles Leclerc spoke to journalists on the lawn in front of the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality area this afternoon, and he admitted he was excited about the coming season. I think that myself and the team are well prepared and we are ready. Now the time has come to put everything together and this weekend we will get a first picture of the hierarchy among the teams,” he said in response to the first question.

Focused on ourselves. The Monegasque then talked about how he will approach tomorrow’s first day of track action. “As always, but even more so as this is the first race, we will focus completely on ourselves,” he said. “We don’t know too much about our rivals, so all we must think about is preparing for the various stages of the weekend to the best of our ability. We will look at fine-tuning the set-up and try some solutions that we evaluated on the simulator, based on the data we gathered at the Bahrain test. The goal is to have a smooth weekend, which will allow us to get the most out of the SF-25.”