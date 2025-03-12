Australian Grand Prix 2025 by Matteo Cremona

Matteo Cremona, born in 1981, made his debut as an illustrator in the collection I vizi di Pinketts, published by BD, with a short story later included in the volume Alta Criminalità by Mondadori. His career gained momentum when he joined the team of the successful series John Doe, published by Eura, for which he illustrated three volumes. He later collaborated with Roberto Recchioni on David Murphy 911, a four-issue miniseries published by Panini. In 2010, he contributed to the collection of stories written by Carlo Lucarelli titled Il Brigadiere Leonardi, published by BD. Since 2012, Cremona has been collaborating with Sergio Bonelli Editore, working on several successful series, including Le Storie, Orfani, Ringo, and Nuovo Mondo. He also illustrated two volumes of the series Mister No Revolution, written by Michele Masiero. He is currently working on the new series Nero, co-written with Matteo and Emiliano Mammucari. In addition to his editorial work, since 2014 Cremona has been the host of the children’s program Monstershop, produced by DeaKids.