Carlos: “I’ve made great progress and I’m ready to get in the car”

Carlos Sainz is back in the paddock, just a few days on from having to undergo an appendectomy, that meant he took no part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the first two practice sessions. He is confident about his recovery. “Since I’ve been in Australia, I’ve made excellent progress, feeling better day by day and I’m ready to get in the car. I also spoke to Alex (Albon) who went through a similar situation two years ago and, although I’m not 100%, I expect to be able to drive.”

No simulator. Obviously, the Spaniard has missed out on a few days of training. “The doctors who treated me were very good and the operation was the least invasive possible,” explained Carlos. “After surgery I had to rest and therefore lost some training time, but the lost hours were replaced with physiotherapy sessions. It also meant I wasn’t able to drive in the simulator as planned to prepare for Albert Park. But it’s not a new track and so I believe I can do well.” His number 55 SF-24 awaits…