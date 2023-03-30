Charles: “We know which direction to go in”

Last year’s Melbourne winner Charles Leclerc arrived in Australia some days ago now, to get over the jetlag and spend some time enjoying the city. The Monegasque has a clear idea of what to expect from this weekend’s race. “We know we have a lot of work to do, but we also have a clear idea of what is needed,” said Leclerc in the FIA press conference. “As we have seen, the car is competitive in qualifying, while in the race, we lose performance because the car is sensitive to changing external conditions. The team is motivated and determined to fight and there is still a long way to go this season.”

A break. There is a three week break between this race and the next one in Azerbaijan. “From our side, I think it will be important to make the most of this time to optimise the current package and develop updates that will allow us to make the necessary step forward,” added Charles. “We need a strong and consistent car that allows us drivers to push in the race. We are working in this direction and I am confident that, over the season, we can succeed in reaching our goals.”